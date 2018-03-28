Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Aaron's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 11%; Adjusted EPS Surged 30%

Stock Monitor: WillScot Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Aaron's revenues grew 11% to $884.6 million compared to $795.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $874.3 million.

For Q4 2017, Aaron's reported net earnings were $177.6 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q4 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, Aaron's net earnings were $47.0 million, or $0.65 per share, in Q4 2017, compared to $36.3 million, or $0.50 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter earnings excluded the effects of the amortization expense resulting from Aaron's acquisition of Progressive Leasing in 2014; the amortization expense and acquisition and transaction costs resulting from the acquisition of the Company's largest franchisee in 2017; restructuring charges for the Company's segments, Aaron's Business and Dent-A-Med, Inc.; and a provisional net benefit of $137 million resulting from the Tax Reform Act. For Q4 2016, the Company's non-GAAP earnings results excluded the effects of Progressive Leasing amortization; restructuring charges for the Aaron's Business; and a gain related to the Company's sale of its HomeSmart business. Aaron's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.54 per share.

During the full fiscal year 2017, Aaron's revenues grew 5.5% to $3.38 billion compared to $3.21 billion in FY16.

Aaron's net earnings were $292.5 million, or $4.06 per share, in FY17 compared to $139.3 million, or $1.91 per share, in FY16. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's net earnings were $184.7 million, or $2.56 per share, in FY17 compared to $167.7 million, or $2.30 per share, in FY16.

Segment Results

Aaron's operates mainly through two segments - (i) its branded lease-to-own stores and its online platform Aarons.com, which will collectively be referred to as "Aaron's Business", and (ii) its second-look financing business Dent-A-Med, Inc., or "DAMI".

Aaron's Business - For Q4 2017, Aaron's Business' total revenues decreased 3.6% to $446.9 million from $463.5 million in Q4 2016. The segment's lease revenues and fees grew 0.6% on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, while its non-retail sales, consisting of merchandise sales to the Company's franchisees, decreased 17.0% from the year ago same period.

During Q4 2017, the segment's earnings before income taxes $25.1 million compared to $4.8 million in Q4 2016. The segment's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $41.4 million in the reported quarter versus $32.4 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, the segment's same store revenues decreased 5.4% on a y-o-y basis, while its customer count was down 4.0% on a same store basis compared to the year ago corresponding period. The Company-operated Aaron's stores had 983,000 customers as at December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2017, the segment had 1,175 Company-operated stores and 551 franchised stores. During Q4 2017, the Company acquired six franchised stores, closed or consolidated eleven Company-operated stores, and sold one Company-operated store to a third party.

DAMI Results - For Q4 2017, DAMI's revenues were $9.3 million, up 24% compared to $7.5 million in Q4 2016. DAMI's loss before income taxes was $2.8 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $1.6 million in the prior year's same quarter. DAMI's pre-tax, pre-provision loss was $1.8 million in Q4 2017 compared to $0.6 million in Q4 2016.

DAMI's consolidated lease revenues and fees increased 15.7% on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017. The segment's franchise royalties and fees decreased 24.4% in the reported quarter, while its franchisee revenues totaled $162.1 million in Q4 2017, down 24.3% on a y-o-y basis. In Q4 2017, the segment's same store revenues for franchised stores were down 5.2%, and same store customer counts were down 3.9% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's franchised stores had 416,000 customers at the end of FY17.

Cash Matters

Aaron's generated cash from operations of $158.1 million during FY17, and ended the year with $51.0 million in cash compared to a cash balance of $308.6 million at the end of FY16. The reduction in cash was due to the acquisition of the Company's largest franchisee; scheduled principal payments of the Company's term loan and unsecured notes; the repurchase of common stock; and the repayment of the DAMI segment's credit facility; offset by cash from operations.

Aaron's repurchased approximately 1.96 million shares of its common stock during FY17. The Company announced a new program to repurchase up to $500 million of its shares.

2018 Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2018, Aaron's is forecasting revenues to be approximately $3.68 billion. The Company is estimating GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 to $3.20, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.20 to $3.50.

For the Aaron's Business segment, the Company is projecting total revenues to be in the range of $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion, including lease revenues of $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. The segment's annual same store revenues are estimated to be in the band of negative 4% to negative 1%, approaching flat in Q4 2018, and EBITDA in the range of $170 million to $185 million.

For the DAMI segment, Aaron's is anticipating total revenues of approximately $30 million to $40 million, and EBITDA to be in the band of negative $5 million to negative $2 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Aaron's' stock declined 1.75%, ending the trading session at $45.42.

Volume traded for the day: 596.51 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 12.82%; previous six-month period - up 15.22%; past twelve-month period - up 57.60%; and year-to-date - up 13.98%

After yesterday's close, Aaron's' market cap was at $3.23 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.07.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

