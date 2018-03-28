Active-Investors: Wired News - Finish Line to be Acquired by British Firm JD Sports

Stock Monitor: Five Below Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FINL as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 26, 2018, the UK-based sportswear company, JD Sports Fashion PLC ("JD"), announced that it has inked an agreement to acquire Finish Line, the US based retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, for approximately $558 million in cash. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Finish Line. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FIVE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Finish Line most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FINL

Details of the Merger Agreement

JD will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding Finish Line's shares at a price of $13.50 per share, representing a premium of 28% for Finish Line's shareholders compared to the closing price of Finish Line's shares of $10.55 as of March 23, 2018.

JD will fund the transaction by way of a new revolving credit facility and a new asset backed lending facility secured against Finish Line's inventory and receivables. The acquisition is expected to make a small incremental positive contribution to the JD's results and earnings per share in the period to February 2019.

Both the companies together will create a leading global, premium, multichannel retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands who embraces the latest online and in-store digital technology.

Upon closing of the agreement, Finish Line's executive team will continue to be involved in the business.

The transaction, likely to close no earlier than June 2018, is subject to Finish Line's and JD's shareholder approval, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

Following the acquisition, Finish Line will be delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Strategic Benefits

The acquisition provides an excellent strategic fit for Finish Line and JD. Finish Line moves into a stronger position to compete as part of a global enterprise that leads in the industry. JD gains a significant physical and online retail presence with direct access in the US which they have long identified as a highly attractive growth opportunity. The combined purchasing power of Finish Line and JD coupled with the strategic alignment with major international sportswear brands in North America, is expected to enable the enlarged group to bring a highly differentiated multi-channel retail proposition to the US market. The acquisition also provides immediate value for Finish Line's shareholders.

The Acquisition Immediately Offers JD a Major Presence in United States

Commenting on the agreement, Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD, stated that the acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for JD to establish its market leading multi-brand proposition in the world's largest athleisure market.

He further said that the acquisition immediately offers a major presence in the US, a clear next step to further increase the Company's global scale.

Peter added that JD is looking forward to working with Finish Line's experienced management team to bring best in class retail theatre to the US. The combined extensive knowledge of the retail market and both the companies' product and marketing relationships with global brand partners will benefit the customers, in turn supporting the continued future growth of JD.

According to Peter, this is a landmark day for JD and will be transformational for the business.

News report suggest that post announcement of the news, shares of Finish Line soared in premarket trade.

Finish Line Same-Store Sales More Challenging Than Expected

On March 26, 2018, Finish Line also announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. Though the fourth-quarter consolidated net sales rose 0.7% from a year ago to $561.3 million, the same-store sales were more challenging than expected, as they fell 7.9%.

About The Finish Line, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Finish Line is a premium retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The Company has approximately 970 Finish Line branded locations primarily in US malls and shops inside Macy's department stores and employs more than 14,000 associates who help customers every day connect with their sport, their life and their style.

About JD Sports Fashion PLC

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Bury, England, JD Sports Fashion is the leading retailer and distributor of branded sportswear and fashionwear. Following the recent acquisition of the trade and assets of the Blacks business, the Group now has over 800 stores across a number of retail fascias in four countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, The Finish Line's stock marginally climbed 0.51%, ending the trading session at $13.90.

Volume traded for the day: 8.56 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.63 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 25.91%; previous three-month period - up 2.66%; past six-month period - up 32.51%; and last twelve-month period - up 4.43%

After yesterday's close, The Finish Line's market cap was at $525.98 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 53.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors