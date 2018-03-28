Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: STAG Industrial's Quarterly FFO per share Increased 4.76%

Stock Monitor: InfraREIT Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Stag's total revenues reached $81.27 million, up 22.15% for Q4 FY17 from $66.53 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's rental income advanced 23.22% to $69.21 million y-o-y and tenant recoveries increased 17.02% to $12.05 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The reported total revenue number exceeded analysts' consensus forecasts of $80.4 million.

Stag's total expenses were $66.45 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $61.33 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 8.35%. The Company's net operating income (NOI) for the quarter under review was $65.88 million, 23.70% higher than $53.26 million in the previous-year's corresponding quarter. The Company's cash NOI advanced 16.08% to $63.97 million in Q4 FY17 from $55.12 million in Q4 FY16.

Net income attributable to common stockholders of Stag for the reported quarter was $6.12 million, a decline of 78.59% from 28.61 million in the year-ago comparable quarter. Diluted income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.06 in Q4 FY17, 84.21% lower than $0.38 in Q4 FY16.

Stag's core funds from operations (FFO) was $44.05 million for Q4 FY17, 32.91% higher than $33.14 million in Q4 FY16. Stag's reported FFO included non-rental property depreciation and amortization (D&A), straight-line rent adjustments, recurring capital expenditures, renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements, and non-cash portion of interest expense and compensation expense. The Company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $42.54 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $33.91 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 25.44%. Stag's diluted core FFO per share was 0.44 for the quarter under review, an increase of 4.76% from $0.42 in the year ago same quarter. FFO for this quarter surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Stag's total revenues were $301.09 million, an increase of 20.32% from $250.24 million in FY16. This was led by a 20.25% increase in rental income and 21.28% increase in tenant recoveries. Net income attributable to common stockholders for full year 2017 was $21.13 million, up 4.41% from $20.24 million in FY16. Diluted income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.23 in FY17, 20.69% lower than $0.29 in FY16. Stag's FFO was $159.27 million for FY17, up 34.58% from $118.34 million in FY16. The Company's diluted FFO per share was $1.69 for the reported year, an increase of 6.96% from $1.58 in the previous year. Stag had an AFFO of $156.68 million in FY17, 28.73% higher than $121.71 million in FY16.

Cash Matters

Stag had cash and cash equivalents of $24.56 million as on December 31, 2017, 101.46% higher than $12.19 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company had liquidity of $348 million and net debt-to-annualized adjusted run rate EBITDA of 4.9x as on December 31, 2017.

On February 14, 2017, Stag's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4140625 for Series B - 6.625% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a quarterly dividend of $0.4296875 for Series B - 6.625% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on April 02, 2018, to shareholders on record as of March 15, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, STAG Industrial's stock was slightly up 0.56%, ending the trading session at $23.52.

Volume traded for the day: 667.76 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, STAG Industrial's market cap was at $2.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 105.00.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.04%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Industrial industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors