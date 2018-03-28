

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced, for fiscal 2019, the company expects: total software and services billings growth to be double-digits; and non-GAAP EPS to be positive. BlackBerry expects free cash flow to be positive for the full year, before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings.



For fiscal 2018, non-GAAP EPS was $0.14, an increase from $0.06, prior year. Non-GAAP software and services revenue were $782 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year. Free cash flow was $47 million, before considering the costs related to restructuring and transition from the hardware business as well as the net impact of arbitration awards and damages.



Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.05. Total company non-GAAP revenue was $239 million, for the quarter.



'We achieved another record quarter in software and services revenue as we grew across all three of our software businesses. We also generated positive non-GAAP EPS and cash flow from operations for the fiscal year,' said John Chen, CEO, BlackBerry.



