Hostel Website Builder, Insta-Hostel, is Officially Launched

The New Site is the First Website Builder of its Kind that is Focused Specifically on Hostels

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / The founders of Insta-Hostel, an innovative and user-friendly hostel website builder, are pleased to announce the launch of their new website.

To check out the new site and learn more about how it works, please visit http://insta-hostel.com/.

As a spokesperson for the new website noted, the creators of Insta-Hostel understand that while there are many hostels throughout the world, there has never been a place where owners could go to quickly and effortlessly design a website for their hostel. They also realize that in some cases, hostel owners have a website, but it is old and outdated and difficult for potential guests to use.

This knowledge inspired them to launch Insta-Hostel, which the spokesperson said is the first website builder in the world that was created specifically for hostels.

Starting at just $25, hostel owners can work with the friendly and experienced team at Insta-Hostel; they will create a website for a hostel in only three days. And, because about half of potential guests use their smartphones to make reservations, the new websites created by Insta-Hostel will be mobile friendly.

Then, once the new hostel website is up and running, the owners can update its design, the content and the rates easily-anytime they wish.

"Just fill in a simple form, and tell us what kind of website you would like," the spokesperson noted, adding that hostel owners can also easily insert their favourite booking calendar into the website, to make it as easy as possible for guests to make their own reservations. Hostels can also include availability on their websites, so guests can see which bed is available and when.

"You can automatically synchronyse your availability calendar with several OTAs. This way you can avoid over-bookings and the tedious task of manual adjustments."

In addition, hostel owners who would like to boost their bookings can get help with online marketing campaigns from Insta-Hostel. The team from Insta-Hostel has 5 years of experience in SEO, link building, and Adwords.

"With our complete content management system all this, and much more is possible," the spokesperson noted.

About Insta-Hostel:

Insta-Hostel is the first website builder in the world created specifically for hostels. With its help, hostels can easily build a fully functional, mobile-friendly and multilingual website in an instant. For more information, please visit http://insta-hostel.com/.

Contact:

Cynthia Cole

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Insta-Hostel