Active-Investors: Free Research Report as BlackLine's Quarterly Revenue Advanced 42.14%; Surpassed Expectations

Earnings Highlights and Summary

BlackLine's total revenues for Q4 FY17 reached $50.23 million, up 42.14% from $35.34 million in Q4 FY16 owing to the robust demand environment. On a non-GAAP basis, revenues grew 40.01% from Q4 FY16. The Company's Subscription and support revenues increased 41.82% to $47.79 million y-o-y and professional services revenues advanced 48.72% to $2.45 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The reported total revenue number surpassed analysts' estimates by $2.58 million.

During Q4 FY17, BlackLine's cost of revenues was $10.98 million compared to $8.67 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 26.70%. The Company's gross profit advanced 47.16% to $39.25 million in Q4 FY17 from $26.67 million in Q4 FY16.

BlackLine incurred operating expenses of $44.96 million in Q4 FY17, up 27.07% from $35.38 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported a loss from operations of $5.71 million in the quarter under review compared to an operating loss of $8.71 million in the year ago same quarter.

BlackLine's net loss narrowed to $5.85 million in Q4 FY17 from $15.66 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net loss per share was $0.11 in the reported quarter from $0.33 in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The reported quarter results included amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and shelf offering costs. BlackLine's non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS), excluding non-recurring items, were $0.03 in Q4 FY17 compared to non-GAAP loss per share of $0.08 in Q4 FY16. BlackLine's non-GAAP EPS exceeded analysts' consensus estimates by $0.03 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, BlackLine's total revenues were $177.03 million, an increase of 42.95% from $123.84 million in FY16. The Company reported a net loss of $38.06 million in FY17, after a loss of $39.16 million in FY16. BlackLine had a net loss per share of $0.73 in the reported year compared to $0.92 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, the Company had a net loss per share of $0.06 in FY17, after $0.39 in FY16.

Cash Matters

BlackLine had cash and cash equivalents of $31.10 million as on December 31, 2017, 40.63% up from $22.12 million as on December 31, 2016.

During the quarter ending December 31, 2017, BlackLine had a cash flow from operating activities of $2.75 million, 146.95% lower than $5.86 million for the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company had a free cash flow of $1.2 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $7.22 million in Q4 FY16.

BlackLine generated $1.58 million from exercising stock options in Q4 FY17, an increase of 137.95% from $664 million in Q4 FY16. The Company spent $0.273 million on capital expenditures in Q4 FY17, a decrease of 34.38% from $0.416 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, BlackLine's total GAAP revenue is expected to be between $49.5 million and $50.5 million. The Company expects it non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $1.1 million to $2.1 million, or $0.02 to $0.04 per share, in Q1 FY18.

For full year 2018, BlackLine expects its total GAAP revenue to be between $219 million and $224 million. The Company expects its non-GAAP net income to be in the range of breakeven to $1.0 million, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, BlackLine's stock dropped 1.52%, ending the trading session at $38.95.

Volume traded for the day: 735.22 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 580.71 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 11.16%; previous six-month period - up 17.18%; past twelve-month period - up 35.71%; and year-to-date - up 18.75%

After yesterday's close, BlackLine's market cap was at $2.10 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

