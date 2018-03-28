Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Biohaven Reported Positive Top-line Results For its Two Pivotal Phase-3 Trials of Rimegepant

Stock Monitor: Cytori Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Migraine, the World's Third Most Prevalent Illness

Migraine is a widespread neurological disorder. As per the Migraine Research Foundation, migraine is the world's third most prevalent illness, which affects around 36 million people in the United States. Besides, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015 has ranked migraine as the seventh highest cause of disability worldwide. Migraine attacks differ in intensity and frequency, and can be extremely disabling at times.

The existing treatment options, such as triptans, have several limitations. Generally, headaches recur within 24 hours of taking migraine medication. Also, triptans are not suitable for patients with underlying cardiovascular diseases.

CGRP receptor antagonists encompass a new innovative class of drug candidates for the treatment of migraine. Rimegepant is an oral CGRP receptor antagonist for the acute treatment of migraine. Biohaven's Rimegepant represents a significant improvement over the existing treatment options for acute migraine.

Study Results

Rimegepant met the co-primary efficacy endpoints of superiority to placebo in both trials. The co-primary efficacy endpoints include pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom (MBS). In fact, these studies demonstrated an early separation from placebo and a profile of continued improvement over the dosing interval, even without additional dosing or use of rescue medications. Moreover, the efficacy and safety results were consistent across both Phase-3 trials.

It should be noted that the patient populations chosen for Study 301 and Study 302 were representative of the typical migraine clinical population.

Pain Freedom - The pain freedom level at 2 hours for subjects treated by Rimegepant in Study 301 and 302 was 19.2% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to 14.2% (p < 0.03) and 12.0% (p < 0.001) in the placebo-treated groups. The extent of treatment effect over placebo at 2 hours or later, ranges from 5% to 19% in Study 301 and 7% to 22% in Study 302.

Freedom from MBS - Patients treated with Rimegepant also achieved statistically significant benefits in freedom from the MBS at 2 hours post-dose, compared to placebo. Freedom from the MBS for Rimegepant-treated subjects in Study 301 and 302 were 36.6% and 37.6%, respectively, compared to 27.7% (p < 0.002) and 25.2% (p < 0.0001) for placebo.

Pain Relief at 2 Hours - The onset of pain relief was observed early after the Rimegepant treatment with numerical separation evident between 30 to 45 minutes post-dosing. More than 55% of Rimegepant-treated subjects achieved pain relief at two hours in both studies after a single dose. Pain relief is a clinically important secondary endpoint related to reduced disability due to migraine attacks.

Other Notable Results

Subjects with difficult-to-treat migraines also achieved improvements similar to the overall population in pain freedom, MBS, and pain relief at 2 hours.

Besides, Rimegepant had similar results as placebo in increasing aminotransferase (ALT or AST) levels above the upper limit of normal (ULN), in the pooled liver function test (LFT). One patient treated with placebo and one patient treated with Rimegepant showed LFTs greater than 3x ULN. However, no patient in either trial demonstrated LFT elevations > 5x, > 10x or > 20x ULN. Also, no patient experienced elevations in bilirubin > 2x ULN.

The overall AE rates in the Rimegepant group were similar to placebo. The most common adverse events included nausea (1.4% for Rimegepant and 1.1% for placebo), and UTI (1% for Rimegepant and 0.7% for placebo).

NDA to be filed to the FDA in 2019

So far, the efficacy and safety profile of Rimegepant has been consistently established across three randomized controlled trials - the two above-mentioned Phase-3 studies, and the previously-reported Phase-2b study. Data about additional secondary endpoints and time points after 8 hours are not available as yet. Biohaven intends to present additional results from the two Phase-3 trials at upcoming scientific meetings in 2018.

The co-primary endpoints achieved in the Phase-3 trials are in-line with the regulatory guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These achievements would form the basis for a planned submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA in 2019.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Biohaven Pharma's stock dropped 2.05%, ending the trading session at $22.49.

Volume traded for the day: 2.84 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 700.12 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Biohaven Pharma's market cap was at $902.52 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors