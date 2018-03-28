

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Willbros Group, Inc. announced the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM). Primoris will pay $0.60 per share for all of the outstanding common stock of the company, settle the existing debt obligations, and provide up to $20 million in bridge financing to support the working capital liquidity needs through the closing date.



In connection with the execution of the definitive agreement, certain of the company's directors and stockholders, representing approximately 17% of the outstanding shares, entered into voting agreements with Primoris in which they have agreed, among other things, to vote in favor of the transaction.



