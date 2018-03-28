Chubb announces new appointment and changes within its European PRS team

LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb has announced one new appointment and two new role changes within its European Personal Risk Services team.

Alex Craig has been appointed as European Pricing Manager, PRS. Alex joins Chubb from Allianz, where he also held the post of Pricing Manager. Before that Alex worked as a consultant at Towers Watson. Alex will be based in London.

He will report to Tara Parchment, European Head of Private Clients, Personal Risk Services.

Jo Nixon, previously Continental Manger, PRS, has taken the position of European Risk Consulting Manager, PRS. Jo has been part of the PRS team for 20 years and has a wealth of experience in this area.

In the second PRS team role change James Ellis becomes UK&I Underwriting Manager, PRS. James started his career at Chubb in 2004 and two years later gained further experience at Zurich, before returning to Chubb in 2010. James has worked in the PRS team for a total of nine years and most recently held the post of Account Manager on the National and Program Broker Team, PRS.

The full PRS management team is outlined below:

Stephen Vaughan - European Underwriting Centre Manager, PRS

Tara Parchment, European Head of Private Clients, Personal Risk Services, said: "I am delighted to welcome Alex Craig as our new European Pricing Manager - he brings with him a wealth of experience. His appointment, together with the new roles for Jo and James, further strengthen the already impressive capabilities of our PRS team."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

