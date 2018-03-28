Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Dollar General Expands Distribution Network at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center to Support Operations in California

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DG as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 26, 2018, Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced that Dollar General is leasing more than 240,000 square feet of warehouse space in a new building at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC). The building is developed in partnership with Majestic Realty Co. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

New Facility to be used to Support Operations in California

Dollar General will use the new facility to support its operations in California. This expansion will increase its footprint by nearly 40%. The Company has already used the TRCC as the hub of its California distribution operations for the last six years. With its expansion into the new Tejon Ranch-Majestic Realty developed facility, Dollar General will now occupy a total of more than 850,000 square feet of space within the TRCC.

Dollar General's Decision to Expand in California Underscores Tejon Ranch's Value as Opportune Place

Joseph N. Rentfro, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Tejon Ranch, stated that he is happy for Dollar General's success in California and is pleased the TRCC is able to meet the Company's need for additional distribution space. Rentfro added that Dollar General's decision to expand in California underscores Tejon Ranch's value as a proven and opportune place for companies wanting to locate and/or expand in California.

Tejon Ranch's Central Location Allows Dollar General to Serve Stores in Both Northern and Southern California

John DeGrinis, SIOR, Senior Executive Vice President of Colliers International, representing the TRCC, stated that Tejon Ranch's central location directly on Interstate 5 allows Dollar General to serve stores in both northern and southern California. Tejon Ranch's large pool of employees with a great work ethic has led to a stable workforce with a low turnover rate; and the fact that its total operating costs are among the lowest in the state, all add up to some pretty compelling reasons as to why the TRCC represented a great opportunity for Dollar General.

About Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC)

The TRCC is Tejon Ranch's 1,450-acre master planned commercial/industrial development located at the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 99, about an hour north of the Los Angeles basin. The TRCC is also home to major distribution centers for IKEA, Famous Footwear, and Caterpillar Inc.

The building is a Class A cross dock industrial building, featuring a 36-foot clear height, seven-inch floor slab, and an ESFR sprinkler system. Overall, the TRCC has nearly 16 million square feet of entitled space available for sale, lease, or build-to-suit, with sites ranging from 20,000 to more than 2,000,000 square feet. All of the industrial sites at the TRCC are included in Foreign Trade Zone #276, and additionally, companies locating there are eligible to apply for tax rebate incentives being offered by Kern County.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Founded in 1843, Tejon Ranch is a fully-diversified integrated real estate firm and agribusiness, whose principal asset is California's historic Tejon Ranch. In addition to real estate, the Company also includes extensive agriculture and ranching operations, oil, gas, and other mineral resources, which provide a substantial stream of yearly royalty revenues.

About Majestic Realty Co.

Operating since 1948, Majestic Realty is a commercial real estate developer based in Los Angeles, California. With nearly 83 million square feet owned, Majestic Realty is the largest privately-held developer of Industrial Real Estate in the United States.

About Dollar General Corp.

Established in 1939 and based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, south-western, mid-western, and eastern United States. As of August 2017, the Company operated 14,000 stores in 44 states.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Dollar General's stock was marginally down 0.24%, ending the trading session at $92.43.

Volume traded for the day: 2.07 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 16.50%; and past twelve-month period - up 34.01%

After yesterday's close, Dollar General's market cap was at $25.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry.

