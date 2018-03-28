

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced it will introduce in the U.S. a third cost-saving HIV combination. The U.S. FDA approved Symfi (efavirenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 600 mg/300 mg/300 mg tablets, a once-daily, single-tablet regimen, indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg.



The introduction of Symfi comes after the FDA's recent approval of two Mylan ARVs: Cimduo 300 mg/300 mg tablets, a once-daily combination; and Symfi Lo 400 mg/300 mg/300 mg tablets. Mylan launched Symfi Lo earlier in March. The company expects Cimduo and Symfi to launch in the second quarter of 2018.



The company said the list price of these Mylan ARVs will be discounted significantly from the wholesale acquisition cost of similar medicines on the market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX