Sunquest Earns Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award for its End-to-End Lab Diagnostics IT Solutions

Sunquest's health information technology (HIT) offerings address the workflow, connectivity, and interoperability issues occurring in today's changing healthcare landscape

SANTA CLARA, California, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Sunquest) was honored with Frost & Sullivan's coveted Company of the Year Award. Sunquest provides clinical diagnostic informatics solutions to more than 500,000 base users and serves more than 1,700 customers all over the world.

"Sunquest's software solutions and services deliver end-to-end workflows for molecular, clinical, anatomic pathology lab environment to support the growth of predictive and personalized medicine," said Divyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal.

The success of Sunquest comes directly from the company's "Five Rights of Laboratory Testing" strategy of performing the right test on the right patient at the right time for the right indicators, which leads to the right diagnosis. Patient-centered healthcare is at the core of Sunquest's strategy of using leading-edge technology to provide automated processes, such as order management, sample management, and analytics.

Sunquest's strategic acquisitions over the past few years has enabled the company to offer solutions that improve interoperability between different software systems, integrate and streamline workflows, enhance its molecular informatics solution, and bolster its presence in global markets. Such acquisitions align with the company's goal of accelerating growth in precision medicine, such as its Sunquest Mitogen' solution that translates genomics into routine diagnostic workflows in order to make the resulting information accessible to genetic counselors and molecular pathologists in real time. This solution helps bridge the gap between laboratories and clinicians by offering deep, cross-organizational communication.

The company has also established strong partnerships and ties with leading in vitro diagnostic vendors, which helps it understand the laboratory analyzer point of view. Meanwhile, its product development efforts reflect the voice and perspective of consumers. Small innovation teams comprised of 6 to 10 people steer customer engagement to advance the company's product development roadmap. Sunquest is developing its long-term strategy to focus on building solutions that catered to the top trends in the lab diagnostics space, including payer-provider consolidation, the rise of precision medicine, bundled payments, healthcare decentralization, and the transition of care from a hospital to ambulatory setting.

"Sunquest has transformed its long term strategy to build solutions that align with the top trends in the lab diagnostics space such as payer provider consolidation, rise of precision medicine, bundled payments, and decentralization of healthcare. By putting the patient at the center of the ecosystem, Sunquest has taken diagnostic informatics into the future," said Ms Divyaa Ravishankar.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that strives to be best-in-class in three key areas: demand generation, brand development, and competitive positioning.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Sunquest Information Systems Inc. provides diagnostic informatics solutions to more than 1,700 laboratories. Since 1979, Sunquest has helped laboratories and healthcare organizations across the world enhance efficiency, improve patient care, and optimize financial results. Sunquest's solutions enable world-class lab capabilities, including multisite, multi-disciplinary support for complex anatomic, molecular and genetic testing, and engagement with physicians and patients outside the hospitals at the point-of-care.

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ with offices in Boston, London, Dubai, Bangalore, and Brisbane, Sunquest is a global leader in healthcare information technology. For more information, visit www.sunquestinfo.com/mitogen

About Frost & Sullivan

