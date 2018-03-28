OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in corporate and consumer foreign exchange solutions, OANDA now offers its OANDA Exchange API application to all Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers. The new app allows customers to easily integrate the OANDA Exchange Rates API with their Microsoft Dynamics 365 instance, giving access to daily average exchange rates for 38,000+ currency pairs, over 200 currencies, commodities, and precious metals, as well as exchange rates sourced from 25 central banks, and historical currency data back to 1990.

"We are excited to offer our Exchange Rate API application on Microsoft AppSource for Dynamics 365, Enterprise customers who can now automatically source accurate and reliable FX data," said Mateo Graziosi, Head of FX Data Services at OANDA. "This API allows users to utilize our rates for financial reconciliation, accounting, and auditing directly through Dynamics 365, saving companies time and reducing the risk of manual error."

Muhammad Alam, General Manager, Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Microsoft Corporation added, "The OANDA Exchange API app brings key functionality and adds valuable data for our Dynamics 365 applications for finance and operations, providing global companies accurate and reliable foreign exchange data on demand in an efficient manner."

Trusted for accuracy and reliability by top audit firms, accounting teams and thousands of corporations globally, OANDA Ratesare acknowledged by several tax authorities and governmental agencies and are widely considered the gold standard in exchange rates data. The company leverages its access to a full range of interbank liquidity, proprietary trading technology and pricing algorithms to calculate accurate exchange rates based on actual forex transactions, giving users a true reflection of the forex market.

About OANDA

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services,OANDAcombines award-winning technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the world's fastest platforms. The company also offers OANDA Rates a set of corporate solutions that helpthe world's leading audit firms, taxation authorities and MNCsmitigate currency risk, improve efficiencies and optimise working capital. Established in 1996, OANDA has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto and Sydney and is fully regulated by six major authorities. For more information, please visitoanda.comor follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.