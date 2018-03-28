Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-28 / 13:30 *- cyan AG to debut on Frankfurt Stock Exchange on March 28* *- Full acquisition of Cyan Security Group completed* *- Contract with new partner in Brazil* Munich / March 28, 2018. Shares in cyan AG (ISIN DE000A2E4SV8 / WKN A2E4SV / Ticker CYR:GY), a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions, have been listed to trade today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment. The commencement of trade in the shares follows a very successful placement phase, at the end of which 1.38 million shares (incl. Greenshoe) were placed at the upper end of the price range at EUR23.00 per share. All of the shares offered stem from an increase in capital, thus the company has received proceeds of some EUR31.7 million. As planned, cyan has used part of the proceeds to fund the full acquisition of Cyan Security Group GmbH, which acts as a holding for the operational units of the cyan Group. Thus, cyan AG now owns 100 percent in all operating entities in the group. The remaining proceeds from the share offering shall chiefly be used to realize organic and external growth potentials designed to strengthen the competitive position of cyan AG. Furthermore, with Surf Telecom of Brazil, cyan AG has gained another new high-profile contractual partner for its solutions. Surf Telecom is the fastest growing mobile virtual network operator ("MVNO") in Brazil. Its services are distributed through Brazil's postal service and the company currently serves more than 700,000 customers. Surf Telecom addresses a market in Brazil that comprises more than 200 million mobile phone users. Just a few weeks ago, in early March 2018, cyan announced that it had signed a deal with I-New Unified Mobile Solutions ("I-New"), a leading supplier of MVNO platforms whose clients include prestigious corporates such as Media Markt Mobil and Saturn Mobil in Austria, and Virgin Mobile in Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Peru. The cyan solution is to be integrated into more than 20 existing client installations (MNVOs) of I-New, which caters to the needs of more than five million mobile network users worldwide. The first I-New client, Flash Telecom in Mexico, will go live with cyan's solutions in the coming days. Peter Arnoth, CEO of cyan, stated: "The successful IPO marks a major milestone in the evolution of our company. The significant new contractual deals recently concluded with business partners around the world show that our company's solutions continue to make advances in a competitive market. We are confident that we shall be announcing more new customer relationships in the course of 2018, thus serving to accelerate growth still further." *About CYAN* cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 25 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. cyan's solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer's own network environment. cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security organizations, financial institutions and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products. Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com [1] *About Heliad* Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed German private equity company, which focuses on investments in young and rapid-growing companies (non-listed and listed) in the German-speaking region. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad operates flexibly with regards to holding periods and can support entrepreneurs individually and consistently during each growth stage. *Contact* Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0 eMail: investor-relations@heliad.com 