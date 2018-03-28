Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top companies mastering the smart packaging concept in the packaging industry.

Smart packaging is a rapidly growing concept. Whether it is to draw the attention of consumers or offer authentication or additional information on the product, smart packaging brings many benefits. Smart packaging offers numerous benefits such as improving food quality, freshness, safety, and information. With this innovative technology, packaging companies can work wonders in the future. In this blog post, we'll take you through the top companies mastering the smart packaging concept in the packaging industry.

According to the smart packaging experts at Infiniti, "Smart packaging offers a number of extra functionalities in addition to the traditional three functions of packaging products such as protection, containment, and communication."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top companies mastering the smart packaging concept in the packaging industry.

Top companies mastering the smart packaging concept in the packaging industry:

Blippar: Blippar was founded in 2011 and is based out of the UK. They offer a markerless image-recognition platform for smartphones, which is designed to convert real-world brands and products into digital experiences immediately. Blippar allows customers to check the origins and quality of their food by simply scanning an item with the Blippar app. Shoppers can also check quality certificates, location details, test results, and images of the relevant farm, as well as nutritional information by scanning the products. This provides full supply-chain transparency from farm to fork.

Rover is headquartered in Canada and was founded in 2014. With the help of Rover's platform, retailers can enhance their mobile apps with contextual information. By leveraging the micro-location abilities of iBeacons, the platform understands when a shopper enters a store and which products they are looking at. An app improved with the Rover platform can engage shoppers at the time it matters most, instantaneously delivering relevant information during their shopping experience. Insignia Technologies: Insignia technologies' primary product focus is on smart packaging for the food packaging industry and was founded in 2012. When the food starts to spoil the color-changing indicator that the company uses on its packaging undergoes a dramatic and distinct color change.

Insignia technologies' primary product focus is on smart packaging for the food packaging industry and was founded in 2012. When the food starts to spoil the color-changing indicator that the company uses on its packaging undergoes a dramatic and distinct color change.

