data Artisans Releases First Turnkey Real-Time Stream Processing Platform to Power New Wave of Live Data Applications

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data Artisans (http://data-artisans.com/), founded by the original creators of Apache Flink, today announced the general availability of dA Platform (https://data-artisans.com/da-platform) - the industry's first turnkey stream processing platform that enables enterprises to get insights from data in milliseconds and power next-generation service-centric applications and business models. The new release productionizes stream processing and enables companies to provide live data applications as a centralized enterprise service. dA Platform dramatically reduces the manpower, cost and effort required to deploy stream processing applications in production, and provides a reliable and high-impact stream processing platform across an organization.

Following an early access program in which the platform was extensively tested across large-scale environments, dA Platform is enterprise ready with a trial version available for download at: https://data-artisans.com/download (https://data-artisans.com/download)

Analysts predict the streaming analytics market will reach $15.9 billion USD by 20221, as companies across industries are transitioning from a product-centric business model to one based on relationships and a services-centric model (https://data-artisans.com/download-report-stream-processing-da-platform-apache-flink). For example, auto manufacturers are introducing new car-sharing and ride-sharing services as car ownership shifts to a usage-based model; consumer banks (https://berlin.flink-forward.org/kb_sessions/taking-away-customer-friction-through-streaming-analytics/) are creating new messaging applications for communicating with customers in real time to provide more seamless management of their personal finances; and insurance companies are offering dynamically priced insurance products tailored for customers based on their usage data. Stateful stream processing has emerged as the technological standard to enable this transformation.

dA Platform, which includes open source Apache Flink, is the first toolset purpose-built for stateful stream processing for enterprise engineering organizations, unifying different components to provide a seamless experience with deployment and operations. Flink processes data in real time and is designed for unbounded datasets, and it has become the stream processing engine of choice for streaming data applications. Global companies such as Alibaba, Capital One, Cisco, ING, Lyft, Netflix and Uber use Flink for large-scale stateful streaming applications, including real-time analytics, fraud/anomaly/threat detection, machine learning, and search and content ranking.

"A streaming data architecture is the signature DNA of companies that have disrupted industries ranging from financial services to telecom to high technology and more, and enterprises of all types are under pressure to be able to react to data in real time so they can compete today," said Kostas Tzoumas, co-founder and CEO of data Artisans. "dA Platform makes it easier than ever for businesses to deploy and manage streaming applications, allowing them to focus on building strategic new real-time products and services for customers rather than the supporting infrastructure."

Highlights of dA Platform

dA Platform, including open source Apache Flink, features the new Application Manager, which streamlines the process of deploying and maintaining real-time streaming applications with Flink in production, greatly reducing the time to market and personnel required for businesses to realize value from streaming. It integrates with an organization's existing streaming data sources, developer workflows, service deployment architecture, and logging and metrics infrastructure to be the nexus of all streaming data processing applications within the organization.

Key highlights include:

Orchestrates the lifecycle of Flink applications through development cycles

of Flink applications through development cycles Integrates with logging and metrics systems to help engineers during debugging and development

to help engineers during debugging and development Deploys streaming applications on Kubernetes for dynamic resource allocation

for dynamic resource allocation Automates common operations like redeploying an updated Flink application or initiating a savepoint

like redeploying an updated Flink application or initiating a savepoint Maintains records of all user actions and automatic processes for later auditing

Pricing and Availability

data Artisans is offering a free trial sandbox that enables users to start testing dA Platform in minutes. A trial version that users can install on their own Kubernetes infrastructure is also available. The enterprise-ready dA Platform is available now through a one-year subscription, with usage-based pricing (number of cores). Download the free trial at: https://data-artisans.com/download (https://data-artisans.com/download)

Contact (https://data-artisans.com/contact) data Artisans for more information about dA Platform or to schedule a time to speak with a representative.

About Apache Flink

Apache Flink is used by developers to analyze and process data streams of very high volume. By adopting Flink and a data streaming architecture, enterprises can get real-time insights from their data in milliseconds, as well as cover existing historical data processing needs within a single platform. Flink is developed and supported by a vibrant and growing open source community at the Apache Software Foundation with more than 330 contributors, of which data Artisans engineers are proud participants.

About data Artisans

data Artisans (https://data-artisans.com/) was founded by the creators of open source Apache Flink to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. dA Platform, (https://data-artisans.com/da-platform) with open source A (https://data-artisans.com/the-da-platform)pache Flink (https://data-artisans.com/the-da-platform), provides turnkey stream processing to businesses, enabling them to manage and deploy live data applications so they can react to data instantaneously and make better and faster business decisions. Global companies such as Alibaba, ING, Netflix and Uber use Flink as the stream processing engine to power large-scale stateful applications, including real-time analytics, machine learning, search and content ranking, and fraud detection.

Backed by Intel Capital, b-to-v Partners, and Tengelmann Ventures, data Artisans is based in Berlin, Germany with an office in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit https://data-artisans.com (http://data-artisans.com/).

Media Contacts:

Jessica Jaffe, Sift Communications, Jessica.Jaffe@siftpr.com (mailto:Jessica.Jaffe@siftpr.com)

Jill Reed, Sift Communications, Jill.Reed@siftpr.com (mailto:Jill.Reed@siftpr.com)

_____________________

1 Global Streaming Analytics Market (https://kbvresearch.com/global-streaming-analytics-market/), Knowledge Based Value Research, July 2016