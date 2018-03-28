3D Signatures Inc.: 3D Signatures Collaborates with MDxHealth to Evaluate Telo-PC Test in Prostate Cancer

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the "Company" or "3DS"), a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform (TeloViewTM) based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures, is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement with MDxHealth SA (Euronext: Brussels MDXH.BR) ("MDxHealth"), a world leader in molecular diagnostics for urological cancers, to evaluate 3DS' prognostic test candidate for prostate cancer ("Telo-PCTM"), using 3DS' proprietary TeloView software platform.

3DS and MDxHealth will share the costs of conducting the collaborative study. Pursuant to the agreement, 3DS has also granted MDxHealth an exclusive option to negotiate a license agreement for the Telo-PCTM test.

"This is an excellent opportunity, combining our expertise in urological diagnostics with the innovative 3DS software platform, to evaluate an exciting technology that may improve the clinical management of patients with prostate cancer," said Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of MDxHealth. "MDxHealth is constantly evaluating new opportunities that might allow us to increase our commercial footprint and we look forward to collaborating with 3DS to explore the potential of this partnership."

There is a significant unmet need for accurate and minimally invasive diagnostic and risk-assessment tools that allow clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients. Traditionally, the diagnosis of prostate cancer has involved repeated invasive tissue biopsies, which can easily miss cancerous cells or misinterpret benign conditions as being dangerous, leading to unnecessary surgeries. This system needs urgent improvement as seen by the sheer number of people across the world affected by prostate cancer. According to the World Health Organization1, there were over 570,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the U.S. and Europe in 2012. The U.S. National Institutes of Health2 estimates there were over 3 million men living with prostate cancer in the United States in 2014. Currently, prostate cancer patients are often faced with the difficult choice of either living with the cancer under active surveillance, or pursuing treatment which has a significant risk of devastating side effects such as erectile dysfunction, incontinence, bowel complications and infection.

"We look forward to expanding the evaluation of our TeloViewTM platform in prostate cancer through a collaboration with MDxHealth, as they are recognized world leaders in molecular diagnostic testing for patients with prostate cancer," commented Jason Flowerday, CEO of 3DS. "We hope this study will continue to build on the evidence observed to date which indicates that our Telo-PCTM test is able to predict the stability and aggressiveness of prostate cancer through three-dimensional nuclear telomeric profile analysis."

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

About 3DS

3DS (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform, TeloView, that is designed to predict the course of certain diseases and to tailor treatment options for the individual patient. The technology is based on the three-dimensional analysis of telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes. 3DS' TeloView software platform measures the organization of the genome and its correspondence to; the stage of a given disease, the rate of progression of the disease, how different diseases will respond to various therapies, and a drug's efficacy and toxicity. 3DS' proprietary imaging software is designed to go beyond identifying whether a patient suffers from a specific disease or condition. Instead, the TeloViewTM platform is designed to inform clinicians and patients with respect to how to personalize treatment and best manage an individual's disease based on their unique TeloView ScoreTM. As healthcare moves increasingly toward better informed, patient-centric approaches, the Company intends for the TeloViewTM platform to deliver personalized medicine that allows for better treatments, leading to better outcomes.

The TeloViewTM platform is supported by 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients and 20 different cancers, plus Alzheimer's disease. 3DS benefits from twenty years of research, $25M of non-dilutive investment into its platform and more than 130 supporting publications, and holds a portfolio of patents related to three-dimensional telomere analysis for proliferative diseases, including (but not limited to) hematological disorders such as Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and chronic myeloid leukemia. 3DS' intellectual property portfolio also covers prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, and Alzheimer disease.

For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.3dsignatures.com (http://www.3dsignatures.com/).

The information concerning MDxHealth contained in this news release has been provided by MDxHealth. Although 3DS has no knowledge that would indicate that any statements contained herein concerning MDxHealth are untrue and incomplete, the directors and officers of 3DS assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness for such information.

