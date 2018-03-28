"ete! x YDC Best Footwear Design Award Capsule Collection" Canvas High-Top Sneakers: HK$899; Canvas Low-Cut Sneakers: HK$799

Jason Lee, winner of YDC's "Best Footwear Design Award"



HKTDC Comms & Public Affairs Dept. Agnes Wat Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org i.t Jack Cheung Tel: +852 3199 0442, Email: jackpyc@ithk.com

HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The capsule collection designed by the winner of the "Best Footwear Design Award" at last September's Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2017 (YDC) was launched today. Up-and-coming fashion designer Jason Lee won the "Best Footwear Design Award," sponsored by renowned fashion group i.t apparels Ltd.To help Hong Kong young designers realise their potential, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has partnered with i.t in providing more publicity channels and opportunities for designers to present their creations. As award sponsor, i.t worked with Jason Lee to develop a limited edition "ete! x YDC Best Footwear Design Award Capsule Collection," with one of its brands - ete! supporting the production and launch. The collection is available at selected ete! and i.t shops starting today, while stocks last.Cantopop band Super Girls members Heidi Lee and Aka Chio, Internet celebrity To Siu Kiu, and model Hilary Lau attended today's launch to lend their support. The collection, "I go to school by bus," comprises two styles of sneakers and two styles of bags. The designer aimed to re-live happy school memories through this mini collection. The sneakers are a playful twist of the classic style with L (for left) and R (for right) printed on the "wrong" shoe. The words "LUNCH BAG," are emblazoned on the tote bags, again harking back to care-free school days. The shoes come in pink and black high-tops, as well as green and black low-cut sneakers. The black and red-and-white totes allow wearers to mix and match.The "Best Accessories Design Award" was a new category introduced at the HKTDC YDC 2015. Sponsored by i.t apparels Ltd., the award recognises outstanding footwear design by up-and-coming designers. Entries are judged based on creativity, handicraft, materials and market factors."ete! x YDC Best Footwear Design Award Capsule Collection" for women is available at selected ete! and i.t shops from 28 March 2018.ete!: THE ONE, Langham Placei.t: i.t blue block, Hysan Place, Silvercord, Festival Walk, APM, New Town Plaza IBiography - Jason LeeA fashion graduate of the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEI), Jason Lee was the winner of "The Best Footwear Design Award" at the 2017 Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). His debut collection "Kingdom of the Underground" combines elements of Chinese culture from the Qing Dynasty and street fashion. He was also named second runner-up at THEI's graduate show in the same year. In 2018, Jason Lee started his own label, which reflects the rebellious thinking of today's young people and Hong Kong's unique street culture.About "Hong Kong Young Designers' Contest" (YDC)Organised since 1977, the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) aims to cultivate and promote a new generation of fashion design talents for the local garment and fashion industry, whose ideas will further enhance the image of Hong Kong as a fashion design centre.Today, Hong Kong has become a thriving hub for design and branded labels, and the role of the YDC in identifying talent is more pronounced than ever. The contest has become the most prestigious event of its kind in the region. Its success is evident by the number of past contestants who have gone on to become leading designers for fashion enterprises or to launch their own labels.YDC 2018 is now open for application until 12 April 2018. For details, please visit: http://www.fashionally.com/ydc_applicationRelated website:FASHIONALLY: www.fashionally.comPhoto Download:https://bit.ly/2J34embhttps://we.tl/NXyHnM8bjphttp://bit.ly/2tYt6IlAbout FASHIONALLY.comPowered by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), FASHIONALLY.com is the one and only platform to feature Hong Kong fashion design. This non-profit website connects young local designers, showcasing their works through feature stories, blogs, fashion map and news about the Hong Kong Yong Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC).About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.