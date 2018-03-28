While the solar investment fund F2i has agreed to acquire 51 MW across several regions, PV developer Ternienergia has sold 10 solar parks totaling 11 MW.Italian private equity fund, F2i SGR has announced that its unit F2i Energie Rinnovabili Srl has acquired 3 New Srl, a company owning six solar plants totaling 51.5 MW in Italy, from local infrastructure fund Ardian. The company said the projects are located across the regions of Emilia Romagna, Apulia and Sicily. It did not reveal the financial terms of the deal, however. At a later stage, F2i will transfer the new assets to EF Solare Italia ...

