

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) filed a criminal complaint against a former employee in relation to the sale process for Oil Mining Lease 42, in Nigeria, in 2011, according to reports.



Shell has filed the complaint with Dutch authorities and reportedly said it is considering what other steps it could take.



'Based on what we know now from an internal investigation, we suspect a crime may have been committed by our former employee... We were stunned and disappointed when we learned about this, ' Shell reportedly said.



The reports said that Shell denied any wrongdoing in that case. However, while investigating those charges it discovered accounts in Switzerland and a company in the Seychelles in Peter Robinson's name that it suspects were used to take kickbacks from the sale of another block called OML 42.



Robinson worked in Nigeria for Shell from 2008 to 2011 as vice president for commercial in the sub-Saharan Africa region, part of a more than 20 year tenure with the company.



