

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - There were 'some evidence of financial distress' in retail and leisure, suggesting weak growth in consumer spending, according to Agents' summary of business conditions from Bank of England.



Growth in retail sales values eased a little further in the first quarter, reflecting weaker spending on white goods and homewares. Moreover, store-based retailers continued to lose share to online retailers, putting some at risk of failure, the report said.



Further, the summary showed that strong growth in goods exports tightened capacity and, together with improving profit margins, strengthened investment intentions in manufacturing slightly.



Employment intentions continued to point to moderate headcount growth. Recruitment difficulties remained elevated and were a primary concern raised by many contacts, the summary revealed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX