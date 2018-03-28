Merrill Corporation collaborates with Microsoft, MongoDB and Pivotal to launch a SaaS application for due diligence participants

Merrill Corporation announces the availability of a new application category for M&A professionals, Merrill DatasiteOne. This SaaS application is specifically modeled to address the demands of due diligence participants across the capital market value-chain. In addition to extensive market research with end users, DatasiteOne was built through deep collaborative relationships involving some of the most respected and innovative cloud technology application providers in the software development space. Pivotal, MongoDB and Microsoft worked with Merrill product developers to provide the infrastructure for building and releasing Merrill DatasiteOne for Due Diligence.

Merrill uses MongoDB technology to build horizontal applications on top of four key pillars: a secure repository, document collaboration, data and machine learning as well as analytics. Pivotal Cloud Foundry is used across all engineering stages development, testing and production with a focus on maximizing the microservices infrastructure that arranges the application into a suite of independently deployable, modular services. For security, identity and storage components Merrill DatasiteOne uses Microsoft Azure Key Vault, Azure Active Directory and Azure Storage.

Merrill DatasiteOne users gain immediate access to the scale of the cloud, cutting-edge innovation and continual upgrade deployment, ironclad security and service speeds, paired with Merrill's legacy of service quality and domain expertise. The result is an industry-defining SaaS application for due diligence professionals that delivers results with unprecedented speed and precision.

"DatasiteOne is super-modern and a technologist's dream. Our use of a microservices architecture allowed us to create independent, loosely coupled modules and rapidly iterate on functionality without affecting other application components," says Merrill Chief Product Officer Thomas Fredell. "Working with some of the largest cloud providers gave us immediate agility resulting in fast user experience design, iterative development cycles, industry leading production times and highly satisfied clients."

Ed Fandrey, Vice President, U.S. Financial Services Industry at Microsoft says: "Microsoft Azure is a premiere destination for SaaS companies serving financial services. Microsoft's industry-leading compliance portfolio assists financial institutions moving to the cloud while meeting current compliance and data residency requirements, as well as planning for future regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation."

"The financial services industry is facing ever-changing competitive dynamics, as well as increased regulation calling for accountability and transparency. Innovative companies that cater to the financial services community, such as Merrill, are addressing this by reinventing their core applications," said Sahir Azam, Vice President of Cloud Products, MongoDB. "MongoDB enables SaaS leaders to innovate in an agile fashion by rolling out hundreds of updates each month, all while staying ahead of an evolving regulatory environment."

"Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) was designed to help the world's largest enterprises move at startup speeds, by building and running applications on PCF to unleash software-developer productivity, and create an environment for innovation to scale," said Bill Cook, President of Pivotal. "We're also excited to collaborate with Merrill Corporation to help launch Merrill DatasiteOne, a next-generation SaaS product for the financial services industry, on our cloud-native platform."

Merrill DatasiteOne is now available. Hundreds of forward-thinking companies and thousands of due diligence professionals are already using this technology to execute IPO, M&A or compliance transactions.

For a product overview contact us here: https://www.merrillcorp.com/DatasiteOne

About Merrill Corporation

Merrill Corporation provides technology-enabled platforms for secure content sharing, regulated communications and disclosure services. Clients trust Merrill's innovative applications and deep subject expertise to successfully navigate the secure sharing of their most sensitive content, perfect and distribute critical financial and regulatory disclosures, and create customized communications across stakeholders. With nearly 3,000 people in locations worldwide, clients turn to Merrill when their need to manage complex content intersects with the need to collaborate securely around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005366/en/

Contacts:

Merrill Corporation

Astrid Sandell, +1 651-632-4515

Communication Manager

astrid.sandell@merrillcorp.com

or

Prosek Partners

Carrie Winans, +1 212-279-3115

Account Supervisor

cwinans@prosek.com