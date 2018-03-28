

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shares in biopharmaceutical company Shire plc (SHP.L) are surging over 16 percent on reports that Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK) is considering making a possible acquisition offer for Shire, which has been confirmed by Takeda.



Takeda noted that its consideration of such an offer is at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the Board of Shire. There can be no certainty that an approach, if made, will lead to any transaction.



Takeda said it continuously considers various options aiming to accelerate its growth, focusing on prioritized therapeutic areas of gastroenterology, oncology and neuroscience plus vaccines.



Takeda added it believes that a potential transaction with Shire presents an opportunity to advance its stated Vision 2025, to create a truly global, value-based Japanese biopharmaceutical leader.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX