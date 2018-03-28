CORRECTION: in the date when the announcement received.



With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on March 28, 2018 it has received announcement from AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholders, mandatory takeover bid announcers Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler about takeover bid results.



Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler after the mandatory takeover bid will own 3 043 845 shares or 12,73%.



Full announcement in Latvian attached.



