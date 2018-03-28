Markets in Asia finished lower on Wednesday, following the lead of Wall Street overnight, which finished its Tuesday session in the red as technology plays fell. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.34% at 21,031.31, as the yen weakened 0.49% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.86. All but three of the sectors on the broader Topix index were in the red, led lower by mining and coal stocks, with the index itself losing 1.02%. Technology firms were also big decliners, with Tokyo Electron ...

