Active-Investors: Wired News - Shire Collaborates with NanoMedSyn to Treat Potential Lysosomal Storage Disorder

Terms of the Agreement

As per the agreement terms, the Companies will perform pre-clinical evaluations of AMFA conjugated to recombinant enzyme. Shire will provide funding to NanoMedsyn. The financial details of the agreement remained undisclosed.

AMFA's Promising Biological Activity Enables Shire to Evaluate Advancements in Lysosomal Storage Disorder Treatments

Andreas Busch, Shire's Chief Scientific Officer, mentioned that NanoMedSyn has demonstrated innovation in advancing the next generation of ERT, and that Shire is pleased to enter this research agreement with NanoMedSyn. Busch added that the novel design of AMFA and the promising biological activity demonstrated in pre-clinical models makes this program an exciting opportunity for Shire to further expand its commitment to evaluating potential advancements in lysosomal storage disorder treatments.

Agreement Provides an Opportunity to Further Evaluate Molecules Based on NanoMedSyn's AMFA Technology

Henry-Vincent Charbonné, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of NanoMedSyn, stated that this agreement provides the opportunity to further evaluate molecules based on NanoMedSyn's proprietary AMFA technology, which may potentially benefit patients with lysosomal storage disorders that are currently treated with the traditional enzyme replacement therapies. Charbonné added that as a global biotech leader in the development and commercialization of biologic therapeutics, Shire is an ideal research partner, particularly given its extensive expertise in the area of lysosomal storage disorders.

Shire's Recent Collaboration

On February 20, 2018, Shire, Microsoft, and EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe formed a strategic alliance to address the diagnostic challenge for patients living with a rare disease. The Global Commission will develop an actionable roadmap to help the rare disease field to shorten the multi-year diagnostic journey, considered a key to a longer, healthier life. There are more than 6,000 identified rare diseases, and it is estimated that rare diseases affect 300 million to 350 million people worldwide.

About Lysosomal Storage Disorders

Lysosomal storage disorders are inherited metabolic disorders that are characterized by an abnormal build-up of various toxic materials in the body's cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies. There are more than 50 of these disorders altogether, and they may affect different parts of the body, including the skeleton, brain, skin, heart, and central nervous system. While clinical trials are in progress on possible treatments for some of these diseases, there is currently no approved treatment for many lysosomal storage diseases.

About NanoMedSyn and AMFA

NanoMedSyn is a biotechnology organization developing new therapeutics to provide a new generation of enzymes to treat lysosomal storage disorders. The Company was established in 2012 and is based in Montpellier, France.

The AMFA compound is designed for the targeting of a specific membrane lectin, the mannose 6-phosphate (M6P) receptor, which is a major intracellular lysosomal trafficking pathway. These AMFA compounds have the potential to target various proteins or drugs to tissues and cells expressing these receptors in order to facilitate their cellular entrance and finally lysosomal uptake. Pre-clinical data demonstrates that AMFA has a high affinity for binding to the M6P receptor. Additionally, in pre-clinical models, the AMFA compound leads to increased lysosomal exposure and enhanced activity of enzyme replacement therapy compared to a current available ERT.

About Shire PLC

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Shire is a global biopharmaceutical organization focused on developing best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine, with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Shire's stock slightly rose 0.26%, ending the trading session at $128.87.

Volume traded for the day: 686.94 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.02%

After yesterday's close, Shire's market cap was at $39.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.25.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors