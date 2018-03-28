Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Paramount's Quarterly Revenue Grew 13%; Core FFO Surged 29%

Stock Monitor: Leju Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Paramount recorded revenue of $180.3 million compared to revenue of $166.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported number fell short of analysts' estimates by $1.57 million.

Paramount's net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $6.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Paramount's FFO attributable to common stockholders was $48.1 million. The Company's reported quarter FFO attributable to common stockholders was impacted by $3.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, from non-core items, while FFO attributable to common stockholders for prior year's same quarter increased by $2.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Paramount's core FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-core items was $51.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $39.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers met Wall Street's estimates of $0.22 per share.

Annual Results

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Paramount's revenue advanced to $628.9 million compared to revenue of $590.2 million for FY16.

Paramount's net income attributable to common stockholders was $86.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to a net loss of $9.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for FY16.

For FY17, Paramount's FFO attributable to common stockholders was $205.6 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $195.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for FY16. FFO attributable to common stockholders for FY17 included the impact of non-core items of $4.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, while FFO attributable to common stockholders for FY16 increased by $11.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Paramount's core FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding the impact of the non-core items, was $210.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $183.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for FY16.

Portfolio Operations

During Q4 2017, Paramount leased 334,623 square feet, of which the Company's share was 301,745 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $74.44 per square foot. This leasing activity, partially offset by lease expirations in the quarter, increased leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy by 120 basis points to 93.5% at December 31, 2017, from 92.3% at September 30, 2017.

Out of the 334,623 square feet leased in Q4 2017, 167,442 square feet represented second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which Paramount achieved positive mark-to-markets of 3.3% on a cash basis and 0.3% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the reported quarter was 8.0 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $9.93 per square foot per annum, or 13.3% of initial rent.

Guidance

For FY18, Paramount is forecasting net income attributable to common stockholders to be between $0.02 and $0.06 per diluted share. The Company estimates 2018 core FFO to be between $0.92 and $0.96 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Paramount's stock marginally rose 0.64%, ending the trading session at $14.07.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Paramount's market cap was at $3.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.84%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property Management industry.

