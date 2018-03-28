Day TradeXchange, Inc.: Day TradeXchange, to Focus on Crypto Exchange Blockchain Trading Services; Modifies Its Archer Forecast Trading Indicator as "Pending Order" Tracking Tool for Crypto Exchanges

DAMASCAS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Day TradeXchange (OTC PINK: SYNJ); The BOD recognized that "trading services" such as trading indicator subscription sales on the newly developed crypto exchanges could generate a valuable new revenue steam for the company. As such, they passed resolutions to modify its ARCHER forecast indicator to allow users trading on the many new crypto exchanges to use the ARCHER indicator as a tool to identify in advance, pending order buildups of coin purchases or sales.

It's our intention to modify ARCHER to recognize buildups of "pending coin orders" that could produce volume surges with the potential of influencing price movement in either a short or long direction. ARCHER will signal the trader in advance allowing them to profit by placing their order ahead of the forecasted volume surge and subsequent price movement.

Originally designed to run as an automatic highspeed trading program designed to manage the feathering in and out maneuvers of price impacting portfolio positions (hedge funds), the BOD passed resolutions to modify a version of the program to be adaptable to the blockchain technology that is the underlying code of crypto coin exchanges like CoinSquare and CoinBase.

"ARCHER" is a proprietary trading software referred to by DTX futures traders as a "forecasting indicator." It's uniquely designed to detect and alert the trader of "pending order" accumulations at specific market prices. "Pending orders" are trades in waiting that are executed at some time in the future provided that the market returns to the targeted entry price. We will design the algorithm so that it can detect the accumulation of pending coin purchases or sales, in the same fashion that it currently tracks build ups of pending buy or sell orders of futures contracts on the CME and other futures exchanges.

When asked to comment, the CEO stated, "Coin currency and blockchain technology is the future and to my knowledge, ARCHER is one of the most advanced forecasting indicators available to the non-institutional day trader today. What a great synergy and opportunity. In my opinion, it's a game changer for the crypto coin trader and it will be the only pending coin order tracking tool available on the crypto exchanges," said Sorrentino, the CEO of Day TradeXchange Inc.

