Indeco: Experience a Crypto Microdose at the Smithsonian

- Indeco and Vision Agency to bring Crypto to the Microdose VR Immersive Experience

- Efforts Kick-off with Demo Series to Celebrate "No Spectators," a Smithsonian Exhibit featuring the Living Art of Android Jones

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Indeco, a social capital platform on the blockchain, and Vision Agency, an immersive media and products company announced today an initiative to bring crypto assets into living, breathing 3D immersive experiences. The effort will launch with an event featuring Vision Agency's Microdose VR platform, which uses biofeedback rhythms and full body movements to induce a creative flow state, transporting the user into a magical world of intoxicating shapes and colors, where heartbeat, breath, and motion conjure a rapturous, immersive vision unlike any previously experienced.

"The dynamic, living art we can share on the Microdose VR platform is a new medium of expression never before possible," said Android Jones, President & Creative Director of Vision Agency. "With this platform, we do more than share compelling works of art, we unleash creativity in people of all ages."

The art of Android Jones and the Microdose VR platform are featured in "No Spectators," a Smithsonian exhibition opening Friday, March 30th that "takes over the entire Renwick Gallery building and surrounding neighborhood, bringing alive the maker culture and creative spirit of this cultural movement," according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The exhibition brings to the nation's capital for the first time "large-scale, participatory work" from the annual gathering in Nevada's Black Rock Desert where "a city of more than 75,000 people rises out of the dust for a single week."

Similarly, the crypto movement has sought to liberate independent creative and commercial expression from the constraints of the financial services industry and capital markets. Indeco was formed to ensure creative companies and individuals benefit from the emergence of crypto markets on the blockchain while maintaining compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

David Levine, who led Senator Flux, a DC band featured on MTV in the late 1980s, before founding a succession of internet companies, will introduce Android Jones and present on Art, Crypto, Ceremony & the Emergence of the Gift Economy.

"We're excited to support Vision Agency in manifesting a compliant token economy within the dynamic universe they will co-create with participants across the globe," said David Levine, CEO of Indeco. "The confluence of immersive VR and crypto represents a new frontier for creative expression to flourish and for participants in online society to be rewarded for their contributions."

Crypto assets are unique software elements validated by the consensus of all the systems participating in the formation and maintenance of the blockchain. Supported by protocols that ensure the provenance of each entry in the decentralized ledger, crypto assets can store, transfer and increase in value.

The 2018 Joint Economic Report issued by the US Congress on March 13 praised the blockchain as "a decentralized, secure, and efficient way to store almost any form of data across multiple platforms," and concluded, "So far, the technology has proved largely resistant to hacking, and given this feature, developers first applied it to digital currencies. Yet blockchain has many more potential applications, such as portable medical records and securing the critical financial and energy infrastructure that the Report identified."



Click Here to Watch Indeco Crypto Tease Video

The inaugural event of a planned series on crypto for creative freedom by Vision Agency and Indeco will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018, at Bump 'n Grind in Silver Spring, MD from 6 pm to 2 am. Due to capacity limitations, tickets are made available free of charge for the presentations ("on the bus"), presentations and Microdose VR experience ("beyond the bus"), Microdose VR only and overflow capacity for presentations ("back of the bus") and reservations for future events ("on the next bus").

About Indeco Union

Indeco provides crypto assets for a better human experience. We're building a tokenized social capital platform that will offer personal and commercial loans, value storage and transfer, token valuation and investment advisory services compliant with applicable laws and regulations. As a public benefit corporation, we leverage the power of the blockchain to bring about positive environmental, social and economic change. For more information visit us at ind.eco, connect with us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Vision Agency

Vision Agency is an immersive media products and services company based in Colorado which specializes in high impact location-based virtual reality and immersive fulldome experiences. Our flagship product is Microdose VR, and our primary commercial services include deploying VR experiences onsite at events and permanent installations, commercial fulldome animation, and audio/visual performances for event entertainment. Visit us at https://visionagency.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In particular, they include statements relating to, among other things, the plans, strategies, opportunities for growth and consummation of any capital raises for Indeco Union, Indeco Financial Syndicate and Indeco Valuation Society ("Indeco" or the "Companies.") When used, the words "believe," "plan," "will," "commit," "can," "aim" and similar expressions, which do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Companies.

Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond the Companies' control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. While forward-looking statements reflect Indeco's good faith belief when made, they are not guarantees of future performance.

Indeco expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Hiroshi Tokumei, Indeco

(704) 775-0487

hiro@ind.eco

SOURCE: Indeco