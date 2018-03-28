Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 28/03/2018 / 19:59 UTC+8 Fullshare Holdings Limited Entered into a Five-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with BOCOM Bank to gain an Indicative Overall Financing Credit of RMB10 Billion (28 March 2018 - Hong Kong) *Fullshare Holdings Limited* ("Fullshare Holdings" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 607, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 28 March 2018, the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu Province Branches) (???????????????) ("BOCOM Bank"), in which BOCOM Bank agrees to provide an indicative overall financing credit of RMB10 billion to the Group. The Group shall treat BOCOM Bank as one of the main cooperative banks for banking services and BOCOM Bank shall treat the Group as one of its VIP customers and will carry out multilevel cooperation in relation to the provision of financing and credit, tourism business acquisition finance, supply-chain finance, commercial real estate finance, debt financing services, financial advisor services, account management services, asset management services and other offshore banking services. The term of the agreement is five years from the date of the agreement. The parties will enter into separate agreements in relation to each above specific service, and terms under the separate agreements will prevail to the extent they are inconsistent with the terms of the agreement. *Mr. Ji Changqun, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of Fullshare Holdings Limited *commented, "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with BOCOM bank after the strategic cooperation with China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing Branch) in May last year as the agreement will allow the Group to secure various privileged banking and financing services from one of the leading banks in China. The RMB10 billion financing credit will be a strong backup for the Group in pursuing business opportunities in the tourism, education and commercial real estate industry whilst allowing the Group to enjoy growth by capturing consumption upgrades in China. The unequivocal support from BOCOM bank demonstrates its recognition to the business model of Fullshare. We will continue to actively explore strategic partnerships in various sectors, in order to stay financially prudent and flexible for suitable market opportunities." *About Fullshare Holdings Limited* Fullshare Holdings Limited is a conglomerate focused on tourism and early education. The Group operates numbers of world-class prestigious tourist resorts, including "Sheraton Mirage Hotel" and "Laguna Whitsundays" in Australia, and "ORTO Park" in Singapore. Fullshare also operates 28 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria via its subsidiary, Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd. 28/03/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

