Blockchain Technology Brings Efficiency to Diverse Businesses

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

As blockchain becomes better established, companies across a wide range of industries are finding ways to benefit from the technology. Payment solutions company Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) (GOHE Profile) is providing blockchain services for logistics, payment, and high-risk businesses through a set of subsidiaries. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is seeing a period of growth as demand for its processing hardware rises to support blockchain software. Shopping chain Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has taken out a patent for blockchain-based package tracking and is working with IBM on blockchain food supply chains. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has also taken an interest in using the technology to track deliveries, investing in the future through the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance, and even oil giant BP plc (NYSE: BP) has a pilot program to explore how blockchain could improve energy supplies and trades.



The Growth of Blockchain

Blockchain started out as a technology for the financial sector. Its most famous use has been in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, whose entire model is built around blockchain. But there are many other financial uses of this distributed ledger system. It can facilitate fast currency exchanges, execute swift payment on smart contracts and improve the audit trail on interactions thanks to its secure record keeping. Though older financial institutions have resisted the lure of cryptocurrency, they are now taking an interest in blockchain, using this novel technology to build better versions of traditional products.



With the groundwork laid in finance, other industries have started paying attention and are finding that they too can transform the way they work. The blockchain playing field is increasingly diverse, covering finance, administration, logistics and a host of other applications. For investors, this means the opportunity to diversify their portfolios while still benefiting from the growth of blockchain, investing in a range of different companies that all use this cutting-edge technology. As blockchain helps businesses expand beyond their core services, it creates more options for investors who are not focused on finance. A recent report identified more than 30 industries undergoing dramatic changes because of blockchain, showing that the time is ripe to take a look at this innovative technology.



Faster Finance

Among the companies finding diverse applications for blockchain is Global Payout, Inc. (OTC:GOHE). A payment solutions company focused on providing better technology for businesses, Global Payout has made blockchain central to its systems. The technology allows it to provide payment processing systems that are efficient, adaptable and focused on a better customer experience.



Global Payout's leading product is the Global Reserve Platform (GRP). This "banking-in-a-box" system provides businesses with a full range of financial services, from front-end payment solutions to back-office support. Its customizable nature means it can be adapted to the needs of the business using it. Every company deals with different issues, and customizable payment platforms such as GRP allow businesses to move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions to get the functionality they need.



This is made possible by the wide range of financial products GRP supports. It can provide online banking, card management, mobile wallets, merchant payment processing, biometric payments and authentication management, bill payments and P2P payments, international remittances, government benefits management, loans management, FOREX and SWIFT/ACH/SEPA payments. In short, whatever a business needs from its payment package, GRP works to provide.



This integration of systems creates efficiencies as well as adaptability. Because the different parts of the payment package work together, processing and record keeping are designed to be faster and more effective. Efficiency gains may be driven across the organization as everybody works together using a single, flexible tool.



Blockchain Solutions for New Sectors

In addition to GRP, Global Payout is offering a different sort of innovative payment solution through its MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC") subsidiary.



MoneyTrac's core business is providing cash-flow support for the cannabis industry. Since the emergence of a state-by-state legal cannabis market in the United States, companies supplying and distributing the product have found themselves badly served by the traditional banking sector. Federal restrictions have made banks nervous about offering their services to the industry. Although cannabis is legal in many states, it has long been the target of law enforcement under DEA-led guidelines. This initially drove medical cannabis companies to require cash for most transactions, putting them at greater risk of theft, fraud and error. The larger the industry grew, the bigger the problem became.



MTRAC is a customizable, web-based payment system powered by GreenBox, a blockchain company. The system can be adapted to suit both the brand and the practical needs of a given business. By using blockchain-powered payments, users can eliminate cash-only headaches without needing direct access to traditional payment systems.



Backing its technology up with business consulting expertise, MoneyTrac has found a place in the cannabis market, providing vital financial services to a fast-growing sector. But this may not be the only area where the company's services could prove useful.



Expanding beyond the Core Business

Though the cannabis industry has struggled more than most with payment solutions, it isn't the only sector that might benefit from the faster, more efficient and adaptable payment processing solutions that blockchain provides. As a result, MoneyTrac is now looking to expand beyond its core market.



That expansion began with a relatively low-tech move. Having invested in PotSaver, a community periodical offering readers discounts on cannabis products, MoneyTrac is expanding that brand's mission. PotSaver will provide information on a wider range of deals, not just cannabis-related products, to reach a new client base (http://nnw.fm/wEs3N).



The company is also looking to expand the reach of its payment services. The launch of its MTRAC-Token provides the foundation for a more extensive and integrated payment solution (http://nnw.fm/DxT8y). Each token will be a half share in the company, used as security for financial interactions through a blockchain payment system. This will provide a basis on which to offer banking solutions to a wide selection of high-risk businesses, achieving the company's goal of "Banking the Unbankable[TM]."



"The MTRAC-Token' is a unique type of investment opportunity providing investors a way to be involved in revolutionizing a multitude of industries," said MTRAC CEO Vanessa Luna. "There has never been a time like the present, when technology and finance converge to create viable, and much needed, solutions in a burgeoning new industry, which is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years."



Better Logistics

Global Payout's work is about the varied potential of technology, and this is evident in the use of blockchain by another subsidiary, SecurCapital.



SecurCapital provides payment and capital solutions for mid-tier logistics businesses. Its proprietary logistical ecosystem is controlled by the customer, allowing it to improve the flow of cash and services. This system does more than just facilitate payments. It provides proof of delivery and invoices, integrating the elements of the logistical flow. Faster payments and delivery are made possible through the support of blockchain technology.



The Potential of Blockchain

As blockchain's use expands to a diverse range of sectors, plenty of companies are finding ways to profit from its potential.



As a technology company known for its computer hardware, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is seeing a period of growth thanks to blockchain. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs), developed for gaming, are being used to provide computing power for cryptocurrency mining. The processing needed to support blockchain has increased sales for the company and led to a rise in its stock price http://nnw.fm/4QSrg As blockchain grows in popularity, this trend is likely to continue.



Shopping giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) might sound like an unlikely player to enter the blockchain field, but it has reasons for taking an interest. The company recently filed a patent for a blockchain-based tracking system to be incorporated into smart packages (http://nnw.fm/jqDZ0). This would allow better shipping and more accurate records following the package through as it reaches its destination. Walmart is also working with International Business Machines (IBM) and other companies on using blockchain to improve data management in the food supply chain (http://nnw.fm/MaxC1).



Like Walmart, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is exploring ways to apply blockchain to improve delivery services. The company has joined the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA), involving itself in efforts to bring new effectiveness to the trucking industry (http://nnw.fm/Fov9t). Because of the way blockchain records are kept, the company believes that it could lead to faster, more secure and more accurate processing of information around deliveries. This should speed up the logistics chain, bringing products quickly, cheaply and precisely to where they need to be.



In the energy sector, blockchain appears set to transform both the trading and provision of energy. BP plc (NYSE: BP) has invested in a pilot program exploring the potential uses of blockchain in the sector (http://nnw.fm/3rDhO), where it could speed up trades. The peer-to-peer nature of information sharing through blockchain could also support the exchange of surplus energy, for greater efficiency (http://nnw.fm/9BRbp).



From crude oil to cannabis, blockchain is working its way into every corner of the economy. Now more than ever, investors can benefit from this technology without having to tie themselves to a single sector.



For more information on Global Payout, visit Global Payout (OTC: GOHE).



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWireto reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Brand Network (IBN).

About IBN - Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

