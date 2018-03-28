Gibbs Hybrid, a single source supplier of technology, outsourcing and talent management, is expanding to North America where they expect to reach $50m in revenue within two years. The company, which recently posted $102 million in European revenues, uniquely combines the elements of digital transformation, people, processes and technology. Last year, Gibbs Hybrid achieved a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, exceeding the Staffing Industry Analyst growth predictions for the industry.

Gibbs Hybrid's expansion into North America comes at a time when US companies have a growing appetite to drive digital into the DNA of their business. According to the IFS Digital Change Survey, 61 percent of organizations in North America are pursuing digital transformation by upskilling existing talent; 46 percent are investing in digital resources, technologies and assets, and 39 percent are achieving digital transformation through external recruitment of digital talent.1

Farida Gibbs, CEO and founder of Gibbs Hybrid, comments, "True digital transformation encompasses not just technology, but also the brains behind the technology and the business processes that enable it. Blue chip companies are looking for a single-source supplier to avoid the challenges associated when working with multiple vendors. This allows them to harness the power of innovative technologies along with relevant industry expertise to guide them in the right direction."

"The timing of this expansion could not be better. In light of the UK's Brexit vote, there will definitely be room for a more strategic and collaborative relationship with the US. Our conversations with existing and prospective clients suggests that businesses are looking for partners who can help them make the leap across the pond, setting up the people powered processes they need to take advantage of the opportunity.

"There is a huge growth opportunity for Gibbs Hybrid in North America, as our 3 pillar model enables companies to address their key concerns when it comes to digitally transforming. This can be anything from improving operational efficiencies, compliance with legislation and battling against evolving security concerns."

According to IFS Digital Change Survey, North American companies find that the top barriers to digital transformation are due to 'aversion to change' and 'security threats/concerns', followed by 'lack of standard processes' and 'legislation and compliance'.2 According to a survey by Economist Intelligence Unit, sponsored by CSC, 145 North American companies tend to be more digital than companies in other regions.3

Farida Gibbs continues, "Our success story over the last 12 years is down to our ability to deliver the best solutions at the best price, removing barriers to innovation and gaining competitive advantages for our clients, so we are very excited to be expanding to North America and delivering the same service offerings."

