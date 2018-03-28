Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top companies in the world who are winning the race for AI. You can either fear it or embrace it, but the AI revolution is coming and you need to be prepared for it.

The AI concept is not new to the world, it is only recently that companies have started acknowledging the AI revolution and its ability to change the world and humankind. The artificial intelligence technology has exceeded the imagination of many industry experts, and has started making its way into everyday devices such as smartphones. From agriculture to medicine and beyond, ample number of industries are using artificial intelligence in innovative ways. In this blog, Quantzig has listed top companies in the world who are winning the race for AI.

According to the artificial intelligence experts at Quantzig, "Hundreds of start-ups are leaping up to join the AI revolution and several mergers and acquisitions are happening to sharpen this technology."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top companies in the world who are winning the race for AI.

Top companies in the world winning the race for AI

Deepmind: Deepmind is a popular name when it comes to AI, neural networks, and machine learning. Deepmind achieved a recent landmark by beating the world champion Lee Sedol in a game of Go. As a matter of fact, the game of Go cannot be won with brute force as the game has billions and billions of possible combinations. The program AlphaGo's success meant that there's nothing more to prove for artificial intelligence systems. Unlike other AI systems, Deepmind's artificial intelligence uses neural networks, which does not need any teachings and learns from its own mistakes. Such a learning allows the AI system to solve complex problems such as genetic mutation and climate change.

