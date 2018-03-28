Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi To Change Name To Omni Commerce Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, FRA: 0MZ) intends to proceed with a name change from Mezzi Holdings Inc. to Omni Commerce Corp. The name change is intended to better reflect the Company's core business and future direction.

Trading Symbol

The Company has applied to change the trading symbol for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange from MZI to OMNI and has reserved the symbol OMNI for this purpose. This change will be effective as soon as approval has been received and an effective trade date is provided.

The name change and symbol reservation are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keir Reynolds

Chief Executive Officer



Tel: 778-998-9242

Email: keir@dukecapitalinc.com

