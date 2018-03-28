sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,139 Euro		+0,017
+13,93 %
WKN: A2DWFX ISIN: CA59318L2057 Ticker-Symbol: 0MZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEZZI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEZZI HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,111
0,133
16:33
0,115
0,127
16:30
28.03.2018 | 14:44
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi To Change Name To Omni Commerce Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI, FRA: 0MZ) intends to proceed with a name change from Mezzi Holdings Inc. to Omni Commerce Corp. The name change is intended to better reflect the Company's core business and future direction.

Trading Symbol

The Company has applied to change the trading symbol for its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange from MZI to OMNI and has reserved the symbol OMNI for this purpose. This change will be effective as soon as approval has been received and an effective trade date is provided.

The name change and symbol reservation are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keir Reynolds
Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 778-998-9242
Email: keir@dukecapitalinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Mezzi Holdings Inc.



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE