Technavio market research analysts forecast the global camel meat market to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global camel meat market into the following products (processed camel meat and fresh camel meat) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the health benefits of camel meat as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global camel meat market:

Health benefits of camel meat

Camel meat is an important food component in the staple diets across the MEA region. It contains major source of protein and is rich in fat, vitamins A and B, iron, zinc, and amino acids, which are required to maintain, build, and repair body tissues. Camel meat constitutes a good source of nutrients for people residing in arid areas. In terms of composition as well as health benefits, camel meat is unique from other red meats. Camel meat has benefits such as low cholesterol levels; high concentration of minerals, including sodium, iron, zinc, potassium, copper, and magnesium; and a high vitamin C content when compared with other red meats. Camel meat also contains various fatty acids, enzymes, and protective proteins.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food, "When compared to beef, camel meat has relatively high polyunsaturated fatty acid levels. This proves to be an important factor in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which are usually linked to the consumption of saturated fat. Camel meat also serves as a remedy for diseases such as pneumonia, hypertension, hyperacidity, and respiratory diseases. It is also considered as an aphrodisiac. The popularity of camel meat is increasing across the world due to its health benefits. It is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years."

Global camel meat market segmentation

Of the two major products, the processed camel meat segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 79% share. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is fresh camel meat, which will account for nearly 22% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global camel meat market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 45%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to continue dominating the market, even though the market share will see a slight decline. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate, with nearly 2% increase in share during the forecast period.

