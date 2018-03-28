beqom, the provider of a cloud-based total compensation management solution, announced today that it has been selected to manage HR compensation processes for Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation. beqom's Total Compensation Solution will help with Simulation and Budget Modeling, with Compensation Reviews, and with the administration and management of Bonus and LTI processes for 200,000 Capgemini employees worldwide.

Capgemini needed a single, sustainable, and secure cloud-based solution to cover the full scope of its compensation management needs. The project started in August 2017, with a successful phase 1 rollout in India to cover variable compensation processes of 42,000 employees.

Kris Bezzant, EVP, Group Compensation Benefits, at Capgemini, commented: "beqom's Total Compensation Solution provides the flexibility and agility while meeting the critical elements of compliance and control, that Capgemini requires for our varied worldwide compensation management environment."

With beqom, Capgemini will have a global view of their compensation processes. Coordinating with more than 200 units in 47 countries, beqom will allow Capgemini to effectively manage the global environment in a single solution, drastically reducing the time needed to manage current processes. In addition, its future compensation management needs are being prepared, with beqom providing the flexibility to manage them.

"The challenges Capgemini faced around unifying all compensation processes globally on a single platform, made beqom a perfect fit", said beqom COO, Stephan Pohl. "This is another great example of beqom supporting large HR transformation and digitalization projects whilst integrating seamlessly with any HR suite and IT environment."

