Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics study on the consumer electronics manufacturing industry. A renowned consumer electronics manufacturer wanted to recognize and forecast trends in the customer behavior and position their products efficiently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005494/en/

Marketing Analytics Helps a Renowned Consumer Electronics Manufacturer Optimize their Sales Performance by 10%. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Marketing analytics helps manufacturers evaluate and enhance their marketing activities to improve the business performance."

In the past couple of years, factors such as dropping prices and persistent innovations have amplified the demand for consumer electronics among the end-user segments. With growing innovations in consumer electronics, consumers have started spending a substantial part of their disposable income on mobile gadgets, which, in turn, is influencing retailers to offer products at feasible prices. Also, the increasing income and changing preferences of the consumers are compelling organizations to re-design and create technologically advanced products and solutions to meet their ever-changing demands.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client assess and augment their marketing campaigns to forecast outcomes and thoroughly allocate resources. The client was able to focus on understanding how their business' marketing efforts are performing and reallocate their resources to gain better ROI.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze how marketing initiatives are performing

Form a successful marketing strategy to improve business efficiency

To read more, request a free proposal

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Monitoring campaigns and their respective outcomes

Understanding the sales performance

To read more, request a free proposal

View the marketing analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/consumer-electronics-marketing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005494/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us