Maricopa Region 911 Calls on Corvil to Bolster Emergency Response Services

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maricopa Region 911, servicing the Phoenix metro area, which includes the fifth largest city in the US, has enlisted Corvil (https://www.corvil.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201803) to provide real-time visibility and analytics to assure the quality, performance, and availability of critical emergency communications services across its existing Emergency Services IP network (ESInet), part of Maricopa Region 911's Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG911) deployment.

Delivering nearly 2.5 million wireless calls each year for police, fire, and medical assistance to 27 Public Service Answering Point (PSAP) locations across the region, Maricopa Region 911 provides potentially lifesaving technologies including 911 call delivery and advanced mapping to provide location intelligence using internet-based imagery to hundreds of 911 call taking positions.

Maricopa Region 911 has been moving towards VoIP call delivery, with continuity of operations as a prerequisite. This replaces analog emergency call services with digital communications services and allows for additional NG911 applications, provided over a converged network with increased service assurance requirements. Maricopa Region 911 deployed Corvil to gain the operational intelligence required to support consistent end-to-end quality of service, with Corvil now providing visibility into the more than 70 percent of calls that have already migrated to VoIP.

"Corvil is providing analytics and actionable insight into our network traffic that previously wasn't available," said Dave Dansevicus, 911 Integrated Systems Administrator. "Right out of the box, Corvil identified a vendor configuration issue, enabling us to proactively improve performance. Now, these insights allow one person to get data needed to troubleshoot in minutes, where previously it would require multiple entities and could take over a day. It seems we find a new use case enabled by Corvil every week."

Corvil's real-time network analytics empower Maricopa Region 911 with the insight required to meet their "zero tolerance" objective for poor caller experience such as jittery, choppy or garbled calls. Offering live and retrospective quality metrics such as mean opinion scores, jitter, and packet loss by caller number, time of day, call volumes and other call record details, Corvil delivers advanced, data-driven analytics to proactively identify service degradation, optimize performance, and respond to issues.

"We are proud and delighted to be working with Maricopa Region 911 to support such an important public safety service," said Dan Kennedy, Corvil VP and General Manager, Americas. "Working together to deliver a quality service outcome, we have established a strong partnership that we believe will continue to deliver value well into the future."

Corvil is also delivering operational efficiencies. Through seamless integration with the existing IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) ecosystem (https://www.corvil.com/solutions/it-operations-analytics/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201803), Corvil allows Maricopa Region 911 to maintain the single user interface with which all technical team members are already familiar, thereby extending Corvil intelligence to the broader team, minimizing the learning curve for expanded adoption, and shortening troubleshooting times. Using the Corvil VoIP Performance App (https://www.corvil.com/solutions/it-operations-analytics/use-cases/voip-splunk-integration?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201803) for a leading machine data platform, for example, Maricopa Region 911 operational team members use single-click workflows to contextually navigate to further explore more granular details and analysis within Corvil Analytics or export Corvil data to enable offline investigation or sharing with others.

"By supplying near-real-time access to accurate data that can be shared with our partners - using the tools with which we are already familiar - Corvil has already allowed us to eliminate process bottlenecks and shorten troubleshooting times. This information also validates our data network is performing as we expect - all to ensure the highest level of 911 service to our community," said Dansevicus.

"Our partnership with Maricopa Region 911 exemplifies the important role operational analytics play in supporting the quality delivery, assessment, and improvement of critical services," said David Murray, Corvil Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. "It also highlights the value and importance of our seamless integration with existing customer ecosystems to accelerate improved responsiveness, mean time to repair, staff productivity and customer return on investment."

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving Security, Operational, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users. The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.

