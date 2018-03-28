Ratos AB: Ratos forms new management group

Press release 28 March 2018

To adapt the company to the next phase, Ratos has made changes to its management group and investment organisation. The changes mean that a total of five people leave their employment at Ratos.

Ratos's management group will consist of:

Jonas Wiström, CEO

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press

Robin Molvin, Vice President

Anders Slettengren, Vice President

Magnus Stephensen, General Counsel

Carina Strid, Finance Manager

In conjunction with the change in management, Mikael Norlander, Senior Investment Director, and Lars Johansson, Senior Investment Director, both of whom were formerly members of Ratos's management group, will be leaving their positions at Ratos.

"I look forward to continuing to focus on Ratos's development, and would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mikael Norlander and Lars Johansson, who have both made a major contribution during their time at Ratos. During his many years at the company, Mikael carried out important work in several of our portfolio companies, including the successful development and listing of Arcus, the sale of Haglöfs and the recent transformation of Bisnode. As Acting CEO of Ratos, Lars initiated the restructuring that is now being carried out and has played a pivotal role in the changes to our company portfolio in recent years," says Ratos's CEO Jonas Wiström.

Following these organisational changes, Ratos's investment organisation will consist of nine individuals.

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies, with the largest segments in terms of sales being Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

