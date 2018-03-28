The French multinational telecommunications corporation has announced a plan to begin providing off-grid solar solutions to Burkina Faso and, at a later stage, in Senegal, Mali, Guinea, and the Ivory Coast.After the launch of Orange Energie in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and then in Mijro in Madagascar in February, Orange is preparing to take another step in the deployment of its electrification program in rural areas, by launching the service in Burkina Faso. Proposed in the form of a kit including a solar panel and a battery, alongside other accessories, including LED bulbs, kits ...

