OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code development platform, today announced the launch of the OutSystems Digital Transformation Hub, an online resource center, now available to assist companies on their digital transformation journeys.

The "hub" is a one-stop-shop for IT leaders to immerse themselves in the latest content on digital transformation with original research, analyst reports from Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, peer-to-peer success stories, videos, eBooks, infographics, and rich content from OutSystems partners such as Cognizant and Deloitte.

"The digital transformation failure rate is staggering with only one in eight companies getting it right," said Rui Pereira, VP of Digital Transformation and Co-Founder of OutSystems. "We wanted to create a comprehensive resource center that deals with the major challenges IT leaders face with this critical topic. The OutSystems Digital Transformation Hub will address how to deliver new solutions with speed, scale, and security and how to best organize teams, resources, and processes."

Today, organizations are struggling with digital transformation, leaving the process either stalled, substandard, feared, or already failing. However, worldwide spending on digital transformation technologies, encompassing hardware, software, and services, is expected to reach nearly $1.3 trillion this year, according to forecasts from IDC. A solution is needed to guide the path to successful digital transformation.

For companies looking to improve their digital transformation success rates, the OutSystems Digital Transformation Hub will serve as an immersive multimedia experience with various free and helpful resources. With common obstacles such as massive backlogs, legacy debt, and resource challenges, OutSystems is addressing the obstacles with the new online portal. Assets include:

Why IT Struggles with Digital Transformation (and What to Do About It) eBook

As we enter 2018, two-thirds of Global 2000 CEOs have digital transformation at the center of their corporate strategies. Yet many IT organizations continue to accumulate the crippling technical debt and spiraling complexity that holds back innovation. This new eBook from OutSystems will break down the four challenges that hold back digital transformation.

The Digital Transformation Foundation Playbook

Visitors can also learn about the new OutSystems methodology called the Low-Code Digital Factory and download The Digital Transformation Foundation Playbook. Organizations looking to scale low-code to support their entire digital transformation agendas, can use this playbook as a guide. They will see how to apply it to their digital transformation initiatives from beginning to end including the structure, talent, ecosystem, and processes needed to scale low-code from the first app to many apps to enterprise-wide adoption.

Leading Digital Transformation Webinar Series

The company will host a webinar series addressing the biggest challenges facing today's IT and digital leaders. The upcoming webinars will feature the following inspirational speakers:

Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx and notable Forbes contributor

Brian Roche, Vice President of Products at Cognizant Digital Business

Rick Virmani, Manager, Systems, City of Las Vegas

Mike Hughes, Director of Product Marketing, OutSystems

"Digital transformation isn't about achieving some final, digitally transformed state, but rather building change itself as a core competency," said Bloomberg. "That's why it's critical to expose yourself to strategies, trends, and tools that empower you to capitalize on change for the benefit of your business. OutSystems events deliver practical insights from industry leaders and hands-on learning opportunities with low-code experts for anyone wishing to leverage change for competitive advantage."

In the second webinar, Cognizant will show how its strategic partnership with OutSystems helps customers adapt to the new culture of low-code software development and digital transformation.

"There is a clear need in the market for more education around digital skills, tools, and real-life technical projects in order to achieve positive digital transformation," said Roche. "We're happy to partner with OutSystems to discuss the challenges to meet this need and the path to successful digital transformation."

Visit the OutSystems Digital Transformation Hub to accelerate your digital journey.

