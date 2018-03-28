

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) confirmed that it has not received an approach from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK).



Previously, Takeda confirmed that it is considering making an approach to Shire regarding a possible offer for the company. Takeda's consideration of such an offer is at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the Board of Shire. There can be no certainty that an approach, if made, will lead to any transaction.



As per the U.K rule, Takeda must, by no later than 5.00p.m. (London time) on 25 April 2018, either announce a firm intention to make an offer, for Shire or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Shire. The deadline will only be extended with the consent of the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



