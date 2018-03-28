Nasdaq Riga decided on March 28, 2018 to apply observation status to AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksliga apseklošanas stacija" (KCM1R, ISIN LV0000100949).



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation list if in the next 6 months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted.



On March 28, 2018 AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksliga apseklošanas stacija" published announcement about convocation of company's annual general shareholders meeting to take place on April 30, 2018 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market.



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



