Exploration and development company Thor Mining announced on Wednesday that it is set to acquire an interest in tenements in the Bonya Creek area along a high grade copper deposit. The company intends gain its interest in the tenements through the purchase of 40% of exploration licence EL29701, which hosts 13 outcropping tungsten deposits and one copper deposit, and 100% of licence EL29599, which is considered prospective for copper exploration. The acquisition of the interests in the two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...