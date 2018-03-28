Theresa May has said that the expulsion of Russian diplomats from almost two dozen countries was not done out of solidarity with the UK, but as an acknowledgement by foreign capitals of the serious threat posed by Russia's behaviour. The Prime Minister also said that further sanctions were under discussion. The United States and 22 European nations took action against Russia over the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and are in the process of expeling Russian diplomats from ...

