PR Newswire
London, March 28
The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 27 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1264.60 p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1254.67 p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1274.83 'XD' p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1264.90 'XD' p
"*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
"
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/