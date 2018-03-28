Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) (the "Company"), a specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, today announced that the underwriters of the Company's $12 million public offering on March 6, 2018, have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,000,000 shares from the Company.

Total proceeds to the Company from shares sold in the offering, and the 2,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the over-allotment option, were approximately $12.9 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and Fordham Financial Management, Inc. acted as lead manager for the offering.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, with a focus on products addressing vitality, sexual wellness, and reproductive health. The Company currently markets two prescription products in the U.S.: Natesto®, the first and only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T") and ProstaScint® (capromab pendetide), the only FDA-approved imaging agent specific to prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for prostate cancer detection and staging. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS®, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS® is commercialized outside the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, Australian TGA approved product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within growing markets.

For more information, visit www.aytubio.com. Aytu also now wholly-owns its subsidiary Aytu Women's Health (formerly Nuelle, Inc.), a personal health and wellness company focused on women's sexual wellbeing and intimacy. Aytu Women's Health markets Fiera, a personal care product for women that is scientifically proven to enhance physical arousal and sexual desire. Fiera is a consumer product and is not intended to treat, mitigate, or cure any disease or medical condition. For more information about the Fiera personal care product visit www.fiera.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Aytu BioScience, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

