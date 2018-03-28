Vista Partners LLC: "Strong Economic Growth Predicted Despite Volatile Stock Market"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / Vista Partners ("Vista") has published March's FREE Macroeconomic & Investment Monthly Newsletter, "Strong Economic Growth Predicted Despite Volatile Stock Market."

Vista's monthly newsletter contains investment considerations for Banks, Biotech, Cloud Services, Energy, Fintech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Materials, Real Estate, SaaS, and Technology.

Vista Partners centers its Coverage on the Dow 30 Components, Select Emerging Growth Companies, Vista's Featured Companies, International Companies, Pre-IPO Companies & Strategic Companies with exclusive, broad-based commentary from Managing Director, John F. Heerdink, Jr.

In March's edition of the Macroeconomic & Investment Newsletter, Mr. Heerdink states, "The bottom line is that the economy is in good shape. Whats not to like? Well, more immediate concerns ...." Read full newsletter.

Companies Featured in March's Newsletter: Apple (AAPL), Atossa Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) | Boeing (BA) | Cisco (CSCO) | Disney (DIS) | Facebook (FB) | Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) | Intel (INTC) | & | Nokia (NOK).

Vista Partners publishes 100% of its content free. Vista Partners offers a wealth of mixed-media resources on the Dow 30 & Select Emerging Growth Companies. To receive FREE email updates from Vista's select & extensive coverage universe, please sign up at VistaPGlobal.com/signup.

About Vista Partners LLC:

Founded in 2005, Vista Partners LLC ("Vista") is a California Registered Investment Advisor based in San Francisco. Vista delivers timely and relevant insights via the website: www.vistapglobal.com with daily stories, weekly market updates, monthly macroeconomic newsletters, and Vista's proprietary equity and market research to help you stay informed and stay competitive. Vista's mission is to invest partner capital while arming investors with a comprehensive global financial perspective across all market sectors. Vista also seeks to provide select issuers with actionable advice regarding fundamental development, corporate governance, and capital market directives.

We encourage readers to view a complete list of disclaimers and disclosures on the Vista Partners website at VistaPGlobal.com/disclaimer.

Please follow Vista Partners on Twitter @VistaPResearch to receive updates, thoughts, and ideas on Dow 30 Components, Select Emerging Growth Companies & Vista's Featured Companies.

Contact:

inquiries@VistaPGlobal.com

SOURCE: Vista Partners LLC