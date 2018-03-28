LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies to Exhibit at the Upcoming SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing Event

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2018 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ('LightPath,' the 'Company,' or 'we'), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced it will exhibit at the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing event. The show takes place April 16th through April 19th in the Gaylord Palms Resort & Conference Center located in Orlando, Florida.

Please visit booth # 400 and be among the first to see the newest offerings of thermal imaging assemblies, molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses, and fused fiber collimators, along with a variety of products produced by ISP Optics.

Exhibition dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday 17 April 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Wednesday 18 April 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Thursday 19 April 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, April 16th at 1:30 pm, Jeremy Huddleston, Optical Engineering Manager from LightPath Technologies, Inc. will present an invited talk (10627-24) titled 'Precision glass molding versus diamond turning: Determining the crossover point that maximizes the benefits of each manufacturing method for infrared applications.'

LightPath's career opportunities will be highlighted during the SPIE Job Fair event. Hosted by the Human Resources Department, attendees will be able to discuss in detail company information, current openings and submit resumes.

'We look forward to sharing the features and benefits of LightPath's precision molded optics for visible and infrared applications along with ISP's diamond turned infrared products with OEM's, partners, and prospects during this significant industry event,' Jim Gaynor, LightPath's President & CEO, stated.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM® lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Irvington, New York, Riga, Latvia and Zhenjiang and Shanghai, China.

Thru its wholly-owned subsidiary ISP Optics Corporation, LightPath manufactures and offers a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. LightPath's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and uncooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. LightPath's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continuing reductions in cash usage and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Devin Standard

VP of Corporate Development

407-382-4003 Ext 369

dstandard@lightpath.com

Kimberly Clifton

Director of Sales Operations and Marketing

407-382-4003 Ext 337

kclifton@lightpath.com

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.