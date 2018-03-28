

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc. (EFX) said its board of directors has concluded its previously announced CEO search process and appointed Mark Begor as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 16. Begor will also become a member of the Equifax Board of Directors.



Begor will succeed Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., who has served as interim CEO of Equifax since September 2017. Paulino has announced that he will retire from Equifax in early 2019 and will assist Begor in his transition over the coming months.



Begor, 59, joins Equifax from Warburg Pincus, where he served as a Managing Director and focused on operational improvements across portfolio companies within the firm's Industrial and Business Services group. He joined Warburg Pincus in 2016 after a 35-year career with General Electric Co. (GE).



Over his lengthy career at GE, Begor served in a variety of roles leading multibillion dollar business units of the company, including President and CEO of GE Energy Management from 2014 to 2016, President and CEO of GE Capital Real Estate from 2011 to 2014, and President and CEO of GE Capital Retail Finance (Synchrony Financial) from 2002 to 2011.



Begor also serves on the Board of Directors of FICO and on the Boards of several Warburg Pincus portfolio companies. He will resign these Board seats prior to his start date of April 16.



